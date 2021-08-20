Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Price Target at $4.25

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SAN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,599. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.