Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Target Price at $36.57

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.57.

CDUAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

