Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Target Price at $36.57

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.57.

CDUAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

