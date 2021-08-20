Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Price Target at $99.50

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

