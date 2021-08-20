Brokerages Set The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Target Price at $24.88

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

XONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get The ExOne alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XONE stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.