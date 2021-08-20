Brokers Offer Predictions for Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Shares of A opened at $167.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.07. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $169.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after buying an additional 68,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after buying an additional 320,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after buying an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

