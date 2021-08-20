Brokers Offer Predictions for Brambles Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brambles in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BXBLY stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21. Brambles has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

