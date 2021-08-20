Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $63.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $62.50 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAM. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:BAM opened at $54.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

