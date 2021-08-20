Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Major Shareholder George P. Denny III Sells 75,000 Shares

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) major shareholder George P. Denny III sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,749.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN BTX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,171. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 92,868.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 1,401,382 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $8,499,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,368,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 3,278.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 347,167 shares during the period.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

