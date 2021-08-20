Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,773,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,720,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,000,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at about $21,954,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

