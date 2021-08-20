BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,241 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fiserv by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.25. 10,238,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

