BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 55,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 34,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR traded up $4.82 on Thursday, hitting $319.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,632. The stock has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $323.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

