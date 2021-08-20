BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after acquiring an additional 990,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,947,000 after acquiring an additional 496,895 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $42,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.76.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.67. 12,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,202. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

