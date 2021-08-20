BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Okta by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Okta by 9.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.91.

Okta stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.91. 906,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.14. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.