BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,209. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.14 and a 12 month high of $336.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.52. The firm has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.