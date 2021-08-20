BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $232.47. 1,138,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,234. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

