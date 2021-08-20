BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 32,099 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 247.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.16. 747,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,786. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

