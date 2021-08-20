BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $45,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 25.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.7% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,559. The company has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.02.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

