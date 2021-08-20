BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,014 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 143,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 58,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 60,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.86. 60,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,844. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

