BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,925,991.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

