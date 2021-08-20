Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Byrna Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.77 million, a PE ratio of -485.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $250,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Wager bought 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $75,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,334 shares of company stock worth $385,014 over the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

