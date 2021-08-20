CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CACI International in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.30 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.88.

CACI International stock opened at $257.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. CACI International has a one year low of $198.46 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.27.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 24,632.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after buying an additional 415,795 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 31.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CACI International by 446.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

