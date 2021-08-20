Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,193 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,849 shares of company stock worth $21,789,407. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

