Cambiar Investors LLC Buys Shares of 43,865 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,865 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $15,763,000.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.