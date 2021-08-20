Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Insperity worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP opened at $105.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.06.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,069 shares of company stock worth $7,375,018 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.