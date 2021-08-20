Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

