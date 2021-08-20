Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,345,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NuVasive by 13.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,905.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

