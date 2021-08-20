Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $196.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.04. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

