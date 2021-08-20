Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOKF opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

