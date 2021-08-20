Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Parsons by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,640,000 after purchasing an additional 515,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Parsons by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,355,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,243,000 after purchasing an additional 90,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 82,280 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,889,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 281,198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PSN opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

