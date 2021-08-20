Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Despegar.com worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DESP. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $20,329,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 34.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 465,292 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 384,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 1,472.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 382,003 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DESP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

