Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPT. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $146.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.45. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $940,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

