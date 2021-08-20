Cango (NYSE:CANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.27 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $2.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%.

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $3.78 on Friday. Cango has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 945.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

