Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 71,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 343,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

