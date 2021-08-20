Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Shares Down 3.2%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 631,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 291,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90.

Cansortium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

