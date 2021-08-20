Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.99) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.63). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALGS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.68.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

