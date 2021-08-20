Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.72). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $8.83 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.