Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.59). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $26.93 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

