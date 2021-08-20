Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,787 shares of company stock worth $2,957,618. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth about $133,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

