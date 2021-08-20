Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,120 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,059,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after buying an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 37,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 79,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 319,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,597,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

