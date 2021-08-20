Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $54,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $18,153,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $15,283,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,617,000 after purchasing an additional 449,731 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 11,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,268. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.00 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

