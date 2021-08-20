Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after buying an additional 1,238,630 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,049,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

