CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.93.

TSE DBM opened at C$6.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$570.01 million and a PE ratio of 5.52. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

