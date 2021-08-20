Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 220 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $194.51 and a 12-month high of $262.70.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

