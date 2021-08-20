Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Facebook were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,537,369 shares of company stock valued at $880,289,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $355.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.