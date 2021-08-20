Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares during the period. MWG Management Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.80.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

