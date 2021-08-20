Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $3.54 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11.

