Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $642,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,793,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,960 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

