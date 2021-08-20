Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $642,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,793,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

