Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 222.6% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $302.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

