Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $404.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

